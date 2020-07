Or Copy this URL to Share

CULLER, GILDA: Graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Maumee Cemetery, 14623 County Road 43, Antwerp. At the family's request, masks are to be worn at all times, maintain social distancing and refrain from contact to keep everyone safe while participating in Gilda's service.



