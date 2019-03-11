Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GILES "RUSTY" ROSSWURM. View Sign

GILES "RUSTY" ROSSWURM, 91, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 9:22 a.m. at Adams Heritage, Monroe ville. Born Feb. 25, 1928 in Allen County, he was a son of the late Frank L. and Agnes M. (Rengle) Rosswurm. He married JoAnn Dale McComas on July 3, 1948 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville and she preceded him in death on Jan. 9, 1999. He was a very active member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville. He also served on the Monroeville Town Board for four terms and was president of the Monroeville Community Park for 12 years. He was instrumental in bringing the doctor's office, dentist office, Village of Heritage Nursing Home (now Adams Heritage), and CME factory to Monroeville. He retired from International Harvester after 30 years of service. Rusty never met a stranger. He enjoyed spending time with his family on the Crooked Lake for over 42 years. He loved fishing and being outside. He had a love for tinkering with engines a gift he passed on to his daughters as they were growing up. Survivors include daughters, Ricki K. (Brad) Farnsworth and Tery L. (Don Smith) Baker, both of Monroeville, Ind.; sister, Carol L. (William) Cook of Decatur, Ind.; half-sister, Cecilia Tibbet of California; special friend, Betty O'Shaughnessey of Monroeville, Ind.; six grandchildren, Kristi (Warren) Maloney, Todd (Lisa) Farnsworth, Tracy (Jason) Sweeney, Adam (Jennifer) Riley, Andy (Shannon) Riley, and Jarod (Bobbi) Feasby; 14 great-grandchildren, Alexis Sweeney, Jack Sweeney, Ellie Farnsworth, Hannah Sweeney, Annie Skehan, Charlotte Skehan, Jack Skehan, Haleigh Garner, Wilson Riley, Lillian Riley, Jaxon Feasby, Maggie Riley, Amelia Riley, and Jakob Feasby. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Leon Rosswurm; and half-sister, Marcella Romaneck. A Prayer Service is 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church. Fr. Lourdino Fernandes officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the funeral home, with the reciting of the Holy Rosary at 4 p.m. Burial in St. Rose Catholic Cemetery. Preferred memorials to St. Rose Catholic Church or Monroeville EMS. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit

GILES "RUSTY" ROSSWURM, 91, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 9:22 a.m. at Adams Heritage, Monroe ville. Born Feb. 25, 1928 in Allen County, he was a son of the late Frank L. and Agnes M. (Rengle) Rosswurm. He married JoAnn Dale McComas on July 3, 1948 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville and she preceded him in death on Jan. 9, 1999. He was a very active member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville. He also served on the Monroeville Town Board for four terms and was president of the Monroeville Community Park for 12 years. He was instrumental in bringing the doctor's office, dentist office, Village of Heritage Nursing Home (now Adams Heritage), and CME factory to Monroeville. He retired from International Harvester after 30 years of service. Rusty never met a stranger. He enjoyed spending time with his family on the Crooked Lake for over 42 years. He loved fishing and being outside. He had a love for tinkering with engines a gift he passed on to his daughters as they were growing up. Survivors include daughters, Ricki K. (Brad) Farnsworth and Tery L. (Don Smith) Baker, both of Monroeville, Ind.; sister, Carol L. (William) Cook of Decatur, Ind.; half-sister, Cecilia Tibbet of California; special friend, Betty O'Shaughnessey of Monroeville, Ind.; six grandchildren, Kristi (Warren) Maloney, Todd (Lisa) Farnsworth, Tracy (Jason) Sweeney, Adam (Jennifer) Riley, Andy (Shannon) Riley, and Jarod (Bobbi) Feasby; 14 great-grandchildren, Alexis Sweeney, Jack Sweeney, Ellie Farnsworth, Hannah Sweeney, Annie Skehan, Charlotte Skehan, Jack Skehan, Haleigh Garner, Wilson Riley, Lillian Riley, Jaxon Feasby, Maggie Riley, Amelia Riley, and Jakob Feasby. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Leon Rosswurm; and half-sister, Marcella Romaneck. A Prayer Service is 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church. Fr. Lourdino Fernandes officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the funeral home, with the reciting of the Holy Rosary at 4 p.m. Burial in St. Rose Catholic Cemetery. Preferred memorials to St. Rose Catholic Church or Monroeville EMS. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com Funeral Home Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home

111 South Water St

Monroeville , IN 46773

(260) 623-3279 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close