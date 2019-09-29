GLADYS SARVER (1926 - 2019)
Obituary
GLADYS SARVER, 93, of Ossian, formerly of Fort Wayne passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Born on March 25, 1926 in St. Charles, Va., she was a daughter of the late William and Renee (Cole) Turner. She worked from home raising her family. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Surviving family include her sons, Denver (Sharon) and Mark (Nasir Khawaja) Sarver; grandchildren, Gregory and Andrea; and great-grandchildren, Karla, Riya, Devjon, Jordan, Olivia, and Isabel. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Maynard Sarver; five sisters and three brothers. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Rd., Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the American . Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmletonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019
