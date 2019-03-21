GLEN "JOHN" ANDERSON, 79, of Churubusco, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Surviving include his wife of 58 years, Mid Anderson; daughters, Carla (Kent) Bennington, Dora (David, Jr.) Gaither, Jodi Malcolm, and Tara (Phil, Jr.) Lemper; son, John Anderson; sister, Judy Owen; brother, Harold (Nancy) Anderson; 11 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a step great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, brother-in-law, and son-in-law. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam. In lieu of flowers, direct memorials to Smith Township Fire Department or Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds. To send online condolences to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 21, 2019