GLEN "LEE" ARMEY, 69, of Pleasant Lake, Ind., went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church, with visitation from 10 to 1 p.m. Pastor John Boyanowski officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Ind. Memorials may be given to the Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church or to the Pleasant Lake Lions Club. Arrangements by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 21, 2019