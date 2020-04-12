GLEN EDWARD HUNT, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Born Nov. 2, 1948, in Warsaw, Ind., he was a son of the late Glen R. and Jane Hunt. He was an avid sailor and enjoyed many summers on Lake Wawasee. Glen graduated from Warsaw High School and Indiana University in Bloomington. He worked as a Financial Analyst for various companies. Glen was a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Glen is survived by his wife, Caroline Hunt; brother, Tim Hunt; and sister-in-law, Mary Miller. A private family service will be held. Glen's final resting place will be Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana University Medical Transplant.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020