Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLEN FRANCIS RICHARDSON. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

GLEN FRANCIS RICHARDSON, 69, of Fort Wayne, died suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at home. Born Feb. 3, 1950, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Leland and Lioba Richardson. He graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School and was a machine operator at Michelin / BF Goodrich. He volunteered at the St. Joe Fire Department for 15 years, St. Joe Little League for over 10 years, Lake Pointe Home Owners Association where he assisted people for many years, was a Y.M.C.A. Active Older Adults volunteer and volunteered weekly at the St. Mary's Soup Kitchen. Glen is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Ruth; son, Jason (Amy) Richardson of Elkhart, Ind.; granddaughters, Shelby and Brooke Richardson; and siblings, Mike (Millie) Richardson of Logansport, Ind,, Ed (Annette) Richardson of Fort Wayne, Betsy (Tom) Schlichter of Fremont, Ind., Theresa Hughes of Fort Wayne, Jane Meyers of Fort Wayne, Tim (Barb) Richardson of Fort Wayne, Stan (Lona) Richardson of Fremont, Ind., Marlene (Paul) Trabel of Fort Wayne, and Mareta Christman of Fort Wayne, Nic (Jody) Richardson of Fort Wayne, Matt (Carol) Richardson of Fort Wayne, Don Richardson of Fort Wayne, and Jim (Linda) Richardson of Garrett, Ind. Glen was also preceded in death by his brother, David; sister, Luann Simon; and brothers-in-law, Wayne Hughes Sr. and Paul "Rick" Meyers Sr. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling the same day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen or the Middlebury, Ind., Lions Club, PO Box 1495, Middlebury, IN 46540. To sign the online guestbook, visit



GLEN FRANCIS RICHARDSON, 69, of Fort Wayne, died suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at home. Born Feb. 3, 1950, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Leland and Lioba Richardson. He graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School and was a machine operator at Michelin / BF Goodrich. He volunteered at the St. Joe Fire Department for 15 years, St. Joe Little League for over 10 years, Lake Pointe Home Owners Association where he assisted people for many years, was a Y.M.C.A. Active Older Adults volunteer and volunteered weekly at the St. Mary's Soup Kitchen. Glen is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Ruth; son, Jason (Amy) Richardson of Elkhart, Ind.; granddaughters, Shelby and Brooke Richardson; and siblings, Mike (Millie) Richardson of Logansport, Ind,, Ed (Annette) Richardson of Fort Wayne, Betsy (Tom) Schlichter of Fremont, Ind., Theresa Hughes of Fort Wayne, Jane Meyers of Fort Wayne, Tim (Barb) Richardson of Fort Wayne, Stan (Lona) Richardson of Fremont, Ind., Marlene (Paul) Trabel of Fort Wayne, and Mareta Christman of Fort Wayne, Nic (Jody) Richardson of Fort Wayne, Matt (Carol) Richardson of Fort Wayne, Don Richardson of Fort Wayne, and Jim (Linda) Richardson of Garrett, Ind. Glen was also preceded in death by his brother, David; sister, Luann Simon; and brothers-in-law, Wayne Hughes Sr. and Paul "Rick" Meyers Sr. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling the same day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen or the Middlebury, Ind., Lions Club, PO Box 1495, Middlebury, IN 46540. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close