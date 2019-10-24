GLEN ROGER "CASEY" JONES (1938 - 2019)
GLEN ROGER "CASEY" JONES, 81, formerly of Middle point, Ohio, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Survivors include his best friend and companion, Sandra Branham of Kendall ville; sons, Jeff (Deb) Jones of Fort Wayne and Bret (Char) Jones of Rockford, Ohio; three grandchildren; sister, Glenna Feasby of Fort Wayne; brother, Thomas Jones of Monroeville; and sister, Carolyn Gronau of Monroeville. Funeral service is 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Hite Funeral Home, with visitation from 1 to 5 p.m. Memorials to American Legion Post 86 or the Noble County Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 24, 2019
