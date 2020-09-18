1/1
GLEN W. DeVORE
1941 - 2020
GLEN W. DeVORE, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Born in Marion, Ind., on Sept. 7, 1941, he was the son of the late Jay and Mary DeVore. Glen worked for ITT as an engineer until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with family and making memories. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Peggy DeVore; children, Michael (Karyn) and Melanie (Jason); grandchildren, Madeline, Connor, Peyton; and siblings, Elaine and Dennis. He was preceded in death by his brother, Steven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The League for the Blind and Disabled. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
