GLENDA LEE STACKHOUSE
1953 - 2020
GLENDA LEE STACKHOUSE, 67, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 13, 1953, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Evah Schaefer. Glenda graduated from North Side High School in 1971 and earned a music scholarship to Indiana University. She was a private caregiver for many families throughout the years. She was passionate about music and loved to play cards and board games and spend time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Monica McDowell, Steve (McKinzie) McDowell and Amanda McDowell, all of Fort Wayne; sister, Marilyn (Jerry) Thomas of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Stackhouse, in 2018; and sister, Eileen Honeick, in 1985. A private service will be held at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Visitation
4:00 - 8:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
Service
At Funeral Home
