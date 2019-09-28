GLENDORA JOAN BUELL-MILLS, 84, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation. Born on July 8, 1935 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Obie and Francis (Richards) Ditton. Glendora was a homemaker and a loving mother. She loved dancing and spending time with her children, grandchildren, family, and friends. She was loved by all who knew her. Survivors include her children, Rickie A. Buell, Stephen S. Buell, Debbie L. Buell-Buckles-Gordon, Lisa K. Green, and Anthony L. Buell; 24 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and one great-great- grandchild. Glendora was also preceded in death by her first husband, Neal R. Buell, second husband, Thomas Mills,; grandson, David L. Buckles Jr.; and siblings, Robert Ditton, Violet Shadle, and Petey Atkinson. There is no service scheduled at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home of Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 28, 2019