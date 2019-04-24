GLENN A. AUER

GLENN A. AUER, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born June 19, 1934, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Adolph and Elenora (Luecke) Auer. He was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. Glenn proudly served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Dana Corp after over 34 years as a machinist. Glenn is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon; children, Kelly (John) Metzger, Scott (Carole) Auer and Lori (Tim) Schulz; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Mark Auer. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Auer. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Knolls, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from, 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. To send a special message to the family, please visit, www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2019
Funeral Home Details