1/1
GLENN ALTON WESTERN
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GLENN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLENN ALTON WESTERN, former Etna-Troy Township Trustee, 95, of rural Columbia City, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, 2 a.m., at his home. Born June 21, 1925, in Troy Township, Whitley County, Ind., he was a son of the late Wallace R. and Laura (Piper) Western. Growing up on a farm in Troy Township, he graduated from Larwill High School in 1943. After graduating from Larwill High School in 1943, he served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War. He married Frances Geneva Braddock in 1949; she died in 2008. A life-long farmer he also worked for Dana, Fort Wayne, for 30 years. Surviving are his children, Steven R. (Jill) Western, Jeffrey G. Western and Gloria J. (Steven) Reimer, all of Columbia City, and Suzanne R. Western of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three sisters. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online at www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved