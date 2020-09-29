GLENN ALTON WESTERN, former Etna-Troy Township Trustee, 95, of rural Columbia City, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, 2 a.m., at his home. Born June 21, 1925, in Troy Township, Whitley County, Ind., he was a son of the late Wallace R. and Laura (Piper) Western. Growing up on a farm in Troy Township, he graduated from Larwill High School in 1943. After graduating from Larwill High School in 1943, he served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War. He married Frances Geneva Braddock in 1949; she died in 2008. A life-long farmer he also worked for Dana, Fort Wayne, for 30 years. Surviving are his children, Steven R. (Jill) Western, Jeffrey G. Western and Gloria J. (Steven) Reimer, all of Columbia City, and Suzanne R. Western of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three sisters. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online at www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com