GLENN D. HOUSER, 85, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born April 27, 1934, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Donald and Helen Houser. Glenn retired from General Electric in 1991. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, watching boxing and spending time with his family. He was known in the hunting community for raising championship beagles. Glenn is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ramona "Peg" Houser; children, Laura (Tim) Heidenreich and Tamra (Raymond) Bouthot, both of Fort Wayne, Donald (Pamela) Houser of Columbia City, Ind., Victoria K. (William) Slayton of Statesboro, Ga., and Gary (CJ) Stevens of Norris Tenn.; 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Glenn was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Romero; and grandson, Jared Houser. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with the Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. or the American Diabetes Association. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 7, 2019