GLENN E. GOSHORN, 87, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Born on April 23, 1932 in Warsaw, he was a son of the late Howard Lester and Elizabeth (Funk) Goshorn. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and he worked for Service Electric of Warsaw before retiring in 1994 after 23 years of service as an electrician, for Allen County, Ind. He was a musician for over 70 years, beginning in church, and playing for Audiences Unlimited for over 25 years. He loved music, playing his guitar, and camping with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patsy Mae (Myers) Goshorn; children, Debra Kay (Jim) Biggs of Grabill, Ralph E (Carolyn) Goshorn of Fort Wayne, Donna Mae (Scott) Book of Fort Wayne, and Jerry Allen Goshorn of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, and two sisters. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Audiences Unlimited. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 6, 2020