GLENN J. LEAZIER

Obituary
GLENN J. LEAZIER, 99, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. He was born Feb. 9, 1920, a son of the late Lester and Margaret Leazier. He was a graduate of North Side High School and was a U.S. Air Force pilot for 30 years, proudly serving in three wars. He was an avid golfer. Surviving are his wife, Nancy "Frankie" of Lakeland, Fla.; and sister, Joann Krempel of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Maxine (Arter) Leazier; his son, Shane Leazier; and numerous siblings. Private services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2019
