GLENN MAJORS, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. Born in Ashland City, Tenn., he was a son of the late Jonah and Ernester (Baker) Majors. Glenn served his country as a member of the U.S. Army where he was honorably discharged. Glenn is survived by his wife of 55 years, Velma Majors of Fort Wayne; daughter, Monique Chantell Majors of Fort Wayne; brothers, Elmer Majors of Fort Wayne and Donald Majors of Ashland City, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Mary Helen Majors of Ashland City, Tenn.; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Zenobia (Majors) Pearson; and brothers, Buford, J.B., Cordell and Robert Majors. A special thank you to Buford "Rene" Majors who comforted the family when they received the news and Sharon (Majors) Scruggs for guiding the family through the funeral arrangement process. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Highland Park Cemetery. The graveside service will be Facebook Live Streamed on the funeral home Facebook page at 2 p.m. There will be a walk through from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.