GLENN PAUL ROEBUCK, 90, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Ossian Health & Rehabilitation Center. Born June 9, 1929, in Allen County, he was a son of the late Clarence and Cecelia Roebuck. He worked as a self-employed mechanic as well as having worked as a sexton for Hoverstock Cemetery. Glenn was a charter member of Zanesville Lion's Club and was a huge IU basketball fan. Surviving are his children, Glenda (Kim) Lenwell and Robert (Julie) Roebuck; grandchildren, Craig (Amber) Lenwell, Amanda (Robert) Wade, Andrew Roebuck, Ethan (Cherie) Roebuck, Courtney (Zach) Smith, Amelia Roebuck, and Evan (Abby) Roebuck; great-grandchildren, Quinn, Callen, Graham, Aidan, Mariel, and Kate; and sister, Doris Dull. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Roebuck; son, Wesley Roebuck; and eight brothers and sisters. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Zanesville Community Church of God, 11984 Marzane Road, Zanesville (IN 46799), with visitation starting at 9 a.m. Burial will be at Hoverstock Cemetery. Memorial gifts in Glenn's memory may be made to the Zanesville Community Church of God or to Hoverstock Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Roebuck family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2019