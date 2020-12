GLORIA A. HAVILAND, 66, of Decatur, Ind., passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Born Dec. 30, 1953 to the late Glenn and Imogene Baugh -man, she enjoyed spending time in her garden, with pets, and with friends and family. Surviving are daughters, Sandra and Jennifer Haviland; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Baughman. She was also preceded in death by her fianc‚, Robert Dunn. Service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation two hours prior. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.