GLORIA A. LESLIE, 76, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 10, 1943, in Huntington, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Montel. She worked as a diamond flattener at Fort Wayne Wire Die and Indiana Wire Die, retiring in 2013. Gloria is survived by her children, Robert "Bob" (Cathy) Leslie Jr., Lea Ann (Paul) Becraft and Carol Lynn (Kent) Merritt, all of Fort Wayne; brothers, John C. (Carol) Montel Jr. of LaGrange, Ind., and James (Pam) Montel of Kendallville, Ind.; sisters, Deborah (Kirk) Rockenbaugh of Warsaw, Ind., and Pam (Dwayne) Barker of Rockford, Ill.; 12 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Gloria was preceded in death by her sons, Dean Leslie and Albert B. Leslie; and sisters, Joan Solomon and Linda Pollock. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Face covering is required and social distancing will be followed. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Riley Hospital for Children. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 18, 2020.
