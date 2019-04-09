Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLORIA (PANNING) AMSTUTZ. View Sign

GLORIA (PANNING) AMSTUTZ, 81, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at home. Born in Wauseon, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Herald and LaVerne (Gotter) Panning. She was a 1955 graduate of Concordia Lutheran High School and member of Concordia Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. She worked at McMillan Feeds, Patterson Fletcher Department Store, and retired from B.F. Goodrich in 2002 after 26 years. Gloria was an avid reader, loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed attending all their activities. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Donald; sons, James (Shianne) Amstutz and Anthony (Stacy) Amstutz, both of Fort Wayne; sister, Jacqe (George) Heidenrich of Lansdale, Pa.; grandchildren, Scott (Lynell), Kevin, Jacob, Andrew, and Kaitlyn Amstutz; and one great-grandchild on the way. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sally Taylor. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Concordia Lutheran Church, 4245 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation starting at 9 to 10:45 a.m. Pastor Doug Croucher officiating. Visitation also from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to Concordia Lutheran Church, Concordia Lutheran High School, or St. Peter's Lutheran Church. To share online condolences, visit



