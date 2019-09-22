GLORIA ANN SLAYTON, of New Haven, entered her Heavenly home on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, to celebrate her 77th birthday. Born Sept. 19, 1942, in Marion, Wis., she was a daughter of the late Emil and Frieda Riske. She was a hardworking farm girl that loved God, her family, and the Green Bay Packers. Gloria was very talented at knitting and crochet; she was loved and admired by all that had the pleasure of knowing her. Gloria's gentle, loving spirit and incredible sense of humor will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard Slayton; children, Terry (William) Dillon, Richard Slayton Jr., Scott (Deborah) Slayton, and Kim Slayton; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Hilda Glocke, Joyce Nowack, and Carl (Karen) Riske. She was also preceded in death by her beloved great - grandson, Drandon Reinking - Arroyo; three sisters; and one brother. A small graveside service is 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Riverview Cemetery, 11425 Carroll Road, Churubusco. A celebration of Gloria's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to the Centers for Autism, Fort Wayne. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019