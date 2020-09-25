GLORIA ANNE (GEHRINGER) COWLES, 93, went to meet her Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Born in Hunter town on April 16, 1927, she was the daughter of the late William and Ollie (Brown) Gehringer. She was married to the love of her life, Edward A. Cowles on June 15, 1946, who preceded her in death in 1996. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, New Haven, and the American Legion Post 330 Auxiliary. She was a secretary at the old Fort Wayne State School from 1955 to 1961, she retired from East Allen County Schools in 1989 as secretary of Meadowbrook Elementary after 28 years, and she retired from St. James Lutheran Church in 2016, as secretary, after 27 years. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren were very precious to her. She is survived by her children, Vicki (Edward) Beitler and Robert Cowles, both of New Haven; granddaughters, Mindy (Kevin) Irwin of DeLand, Fla., Jana (John) Goebel of Indianapolis, and Amy (Steve) Kowalski of Columbia City; great- grandchildren, Eric Irwin, Hannah Goebel, Abby Goebel, Patrick Schuchman, and Emylie Kowalski; and great-great-grandchildren, Addy and Jayce Schuchman. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Anderson; and half sister, Geraldine Graft, in 2018. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday at St. James Lutheran Church, 1720 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Marty Hampton and Pastor David Williamson officiating. Masks required. Visitation also fom noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Entombment in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to St. James Lutheran Church, New Haven or St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Monroeville. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com