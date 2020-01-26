GLORIA D. BROWN, 79, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. She was born Nov. 3, 1940 in St. Joe, Ind. Surviving is her husband, Carl Brown; brother, James Jubinville; Linda Lane, Karen Ramsey (WHAT IS THERE RELATIONSHIP TO DECEASED??); and several nieces and nephews. Gloria was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn and Janet. Honoring Gloria's wishes there will be no calling or services. Sloan and Sons Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements. sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 26, 2020