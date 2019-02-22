Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLORIA D. SALAMONE. View Sign

GLORIA D. SALAMONE, 83, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born in Eastport, Maine, she was a daughter of the late Albert L. and Ruth B. Fountain. She married Orazio S. Salamone on March 5, 1955; he preceded in her in death. Gloria was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. She enjoyed writing poetry, reading, playing piano and was the best cook in the world. Above all she was a devoted wife and mother and loved spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Michael (Joyce) Salamone, John Salamone, Shelley (Dean) Taylor, Christen Kelly, and Gloria Whitcraft; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce McClain; three nephews, Kevin McClain, Gary McClain and David McClain; and niece, Tari Lynn Weik. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Burial in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Diocese of Fort Wayne / South Bend. To sign the online guestbook, please visit



GLORIA D. SALAMONE, 83, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born in Eastport, Maine, she was a daughter of the late Albert L. and Ruth B. Fountain. She married Orazio S. Salamone on March 5, 1955; he preceded in her in death. Gloria was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. She enjoyed writing poetry, reading, playing piano and was the best cook in the world. Above all she was a devoted wife and mother and loved spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Michael (Joyce) Salamone, John Salamone, Shelley (Dean) Taylor, Christen Kelly, and Gloria Whitcraft; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce McClain; three nephews, Kevin McClain, Gary McClain and David McClain; and niece, Tari Lynn Weik. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Burial in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Diocese of Fort Wayne / South Bend. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccombandsons.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close