GLORIA D. SALAMONE, 83, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born in Eastport, Maine, she was a daughter of the late Albert L. and Ruth B. Fountain. She married Orazio S. Salamone on March 5, 1955; he preceded in her in death. Gloria was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. She enjoyed writing poetry, reading, playing piano and was the best cook in the world. Above all she was a devoted wife and mother and loved spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Michael (Joyce) Salamone, John Salamone, Shelley (Dean) Taylor, Christen Kelly, and Gloria Whitcraft; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce McClain; three nephews, Kevin McClain, Gary McClain and David McClain; and niece, Tari Lynn Weik. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Burial in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Diocese of Fort Wayne / South Bend. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 22, 2019