GLORIA EICHLER, 84, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born Feb. 18, 1935 in Fort Wayne, Gloria was a daughter of the late Joseph and Pearl Johnston. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister. Gloria is survived by her husband of 63 years, Walter Eichler; son, Walter W (Darla) Eichler, Jr. of Rapid City, S.D.; daughters, Debra (Richard) Uhrick of LaOtto, Ind. and Dawn Eichler of Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandchildren, Sierra Boszor and Jennifer Fowler; great-grandchildren, Mia Boszor and Dru Fowler. Gloria was also preceded in death by a brother and a sister. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Saint Peter Catholic Church, 518 E. Dewald, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m., at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church or for the care of Dawn Eichler. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 21, 2019