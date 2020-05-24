GLORIA H. HEBERMEHL, 96, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed peacefully in her sleep on Wed nesday, May 20, 2020, in Paris, Ill., while in hospice. In addition to Fort Wayne, Gloria resided in Braden ton, Fla., and Tulsa, Okla. Gloria lived a long and fruitful life devoted to her family, to the education of others and her relationship with Christ. Born Dec. 26, 1923, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Earnest W. and Nydia A. (Sharp) Baumgartner. After graduating from North Side High School she married the love of her life William (Bill) G. Hebermehl on Sept. 13, 1942. With Bill she raised three children, Rodger (Cassandra) of Fort Wayne, Thomas (Joanna) of Paris, Ill., and Jeannie (Mark) Hebermehl Van Allen of Orlando, Fla. Bill and Gloria were proud members of Grace United Church of Christ. Gloria's care and concern for others and for future generations led her to found the Grace U.C.C. Nursery School, where she served many years as administrative director. During their retirement years in Bradenton, Fla., Gloria continued to enjoy her passion for education by serving as a volunteer instructor for and officer of the Literacy Council of Sarasota. Upon Bill's passing, Gloria relocated to Tulsa, Okla., to be near family. While there she was an active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Broken Arrow, Okla. In addition to her three children, Gloria was blessed with eight grandchildren, Michael Hebermehl, David Hebermehl, Rian William Hebermehl, Camilynn (Hebermehl) (husband, Clark) DeShon, Clara (Van Allen) (husband, Jake) Rosato, Ross (wife, Emily) Van Allen, August Van Allen and Mary Grace Van Allen; six great-grandchildren, Dawson Hebermehl, Jillian Hebermehl, Leia (DeShon) (husband, Matthew) Meredith, Grant (wife, Sydney) DeShon, Weston DeShon, and Andra DeShon; and two great-great-grandchildren, Greyson and Ivy DeShon. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Rodger; and grandson, Rian William. A service for Gloria will be held privately for immediate family. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, alsa.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 24, 2020.