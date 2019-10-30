GLORIA J. BOJRAB, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.Born July 20, 1933, in Arcola, Ind., she was a daughter of the late, Wayne and Helen (Vaughn) Miller. Gloria was married to George W. Bojrab on Nov. 20, 1954, in Fort Wayne. She worked at Lincoln Bank in Fort Wayne for five years and was a homemaker, loved painting, crafts and collecting antiques. Gloria is survived by her husband of 64 years, George Bojrab of Fort Wayne; a son, Michael W. (Sherry) Bojrab of Ohio; a daughter, Jodi (Dennis) Bojrab of Fort Wayne; a sister, Marlene Miller of Illinois; two grandchildren, Kiana (Adam) Hartman of Fort Wayne and Micah (Sidney) Bojrab of Michigan; and five great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, Tim Bojrab; and a sister, Judy Dafforn. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. The family will also receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Eel River Cemetery, Allen County. Memorials to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. To send online notes to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 30, 2019