GLORIA J. GAGER, 72, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Harvey, Ill., she was she was the late Alexander and Eileen Stolarz. Gloria worked as a bank teller and as the head cashier for the Kroger Company. She was a member of the Fort Wayne Street Rod Club. FWSRA supported several charities including Turnstone and an IPFW scholarship for challenged students. Gloria enjoyed gardening, raising flowers, dancing, and crafting. She especially enjoyed being a Northop marching band mother and helping organize fund raising craft shows for the band. She is survived by her husband, "the boy across the street", Jim Gager of Fort Wayne; three sons, Brian (Susan) Gager, Allen Gager and Bob (April) Gager; two granddaughters, Breanne and Sara; one great-grandson, Cael; and her siblings, Marilyn and Michael. She was also preceded in death by her infant son, Corey Gager. Service is 6 p.m. Saturday, April, 6, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 1 to 3 and 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2019