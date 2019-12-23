GLORIA JANE ETZLER, 85, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Born Aug. 29,1934, Jane was a daughter of the late Thomas and Vera Chandler. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1952. Jane retired from Wells Fargo Bank, and then went on to retire again from Cottage Flowers. She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn (Maury) Papier, Mary Lynn (Bill) Loeffler; and her brother Tom Chandler. Jane is also survived by her children, Leslie (Tod) Brown and Greg (Melissa) Etzler. She had four grandsons who she was very proud of, Colin (Alexie) Brown, Jordan Brown, Patrick and Ethan Etzler. Also surviving is her companion of 36 years, Tom Stoeckly. "Tom has taken great care of our mom for many years and we are very grateful for his love and support." Jane is also preceded in death by her sister, Myra Chandler. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Contributions may be made to the or Parkview Hospice. "Thank you to the staff at Apple Ridge and Parkview Hospice for their help and compassion."
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 23, 2019