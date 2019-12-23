Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLORIA JANE ETZLER. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

GLORIA JANE ETZLER, 85, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Born Aug. 29,1934, Jane was a daughter of the late Thomas and Vera Chandler. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1952. Jane retired from Wells Fargo Bank, and then went on to retire again from Cottage Flowers. She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn (Maury) Papier, Mary Lynn (Bill) Loeffler; and her brother Tom Chandler. Jane is also survived by her children, Leslie (Tod) Brown and Greg (Melissa) Etzler. She had four grandsons who she was very proud of, Colin (Alexie) Brown, Jordan Brown, Patrick and Ethan Etzler. Also surviving is her companion of 36 years, Tom Stoeckly. "Tom has taken great care of our mom for many years and we are very grateful for his love and support." Jane is also preceded in death by her sister, Myra Chandler. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Contributions may be made to the or Parkview Hospice. "Thank you to the staff at Apple Ridge and Parkview Hospice for their help and compassion."



GLORIA JANE ETZLER, 85, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Born Aug. 29,1934, Jane was a daughter of the late Thomas and Vera Chandler. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1952. Jane retired from Wells Fargo Bank, and then went on to retire again from Cottage Flowers. She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn (Maury) Papier, Mary Lynn (Bill) Loeffler; and her brother Tom Chandler. Jane is also survived by her children, Leslie (Tod) Brown and Greg (Melissa) Etzler. She had four grandsons who she was very proud of, Colin (Alexie) Brown, Jordan Brown, Patrick and Ethan Etzler. Also surviving is her companion of 36 years, Tom Stoeckly. "Tom has taken great care of our mom for many years and we are very grateful for his love and support." Jane is also preceded in death by her sister, Myra Chandler. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Contributions may be made to the or Parkview Hospice. "Thank you to the staff at Apple Ridge and Parkview Hospice for their help and compassion." Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.