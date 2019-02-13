Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GLORIA JEAN GUINN, 77, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2019, after suffering from the removal of her left kidney and struggling heroically against it, succumbing to her aggressive stage 4 cancer at home under the loving care of Cornerstone Hospice and her devoted husband, Mike Guinn. Born in The District of Columbia on April 12, 1941, she moved to Fort Wayne, Ind., was married for 14 years, divorced, fell in love, and married Mike Guinn. She enjoyed a long career for 23 years as a cashier and supervisor for Rogers Markets. In 1995, she assumed the caretaker role for her ailing father, William Brooks, until his death in June 2000. Then, she resumed her working career with General Federal Credit Union of Indiana. Five years later, she retired permanently and moved, with Mike to The Villages in Central Florida. While residing in The Villages, Gloria once again assumed the role of caretaker, this time tending to Mike's ailing mom, Joan, until her death in March of 2010. Gloria loved golf, bowling, cruising, people and, most of all, life itself. "She will always be remembered as a loving, kind, caring and considerate person whose passion for - and humorous outlook about - life were loved by all who knew her. Anyone who met her for the first time sensed instantly that he or she had made a great new friend. When she could fight no longer with her only enemy on this earth, that dreadful kidney cancer, she was rewarded with eternal life in Heaven." She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Mike Guinn, of The Villages, Florida; Danny and Gail Lowery of Salem, Ore.; Allen and Brenda Lowery of Fort Wayne, Ind.; William Lowery, also of Fort Wayne; Cathi and Danny Goodrich of Staunton, Ind.; and their son, Michael Guinn of Coventry, R.I.; as well as 14 grandchildren and for great-grandchildren. A celebration of Gloria's life will be announced at a later date. "In fond memory of Gloria and all that she represented in this life, donations to Cornerstone Hospice would be greatly appreciated."

