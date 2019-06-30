GLORIA MAE CAINE-FOLLIS, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Born June 24, 1926 in Rome, Ga., Mae was daughter of George and Delia (Branson) York. She and her twin brother Stanley were the oldest of 10 children. She spent her childhood in Bell County Ky., moving to Fort Wayne in 1955. Mae was employed as a waitress first with Azars and then various restaurants in the city before retiring. She was known for her fashionable styles, quick wit, and never taking life seriously. She was truly a princess. She is survived and will dearly be missed by her daughter, Carolyn (Phillip) Harding; sons, Charles (Claudia) Capps, and Rick (Sharlyn) Capps; six grandchildren, Cindy, Carrie, Josh, Jordan, Gerrod and Noah. Also surviving are 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and a host of step-children and step-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Jean (Bob) Breidert, Mary Lee Zell, Wanda McCue; and brothers, Earl (Betty) York and Kenneth York. Mae also was a special Aunt to so many nieces and nephews too numerous to name whom shall miss her dearly. She was preceded in death and has reunited with son, Michael; granddaughter, Christina, great-granddaughter, Celia; sister, Helen Gilbert; brothers, Stanley, Willard and Charlie York; and lastly husbands Earnest Capps, Harold Caine and Ned Follis. Funeral service is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Pastor Gary Green will officiate the service. Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorials to Northridge Baptist Church, 1300 E. Cook Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Online guestbook at www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 30, 2019