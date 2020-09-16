GLORIA ROSE SCHUSTER, 88, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at The Towne House Health Care, Fort Wayne. Born May 25, 1932, in Besancon, Ind., Gloria was the daughter of the late Ernest and Rose Lothamer. She was a lifelong member of St. Jude Catholic Church and a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She worked as a Radiology Assistant at Parkview Hospital for many years. Gloria is survived by her children, Gregory (Diane) Schuster of Southport N.C., Gary (Lisa) Schuster of Fort Wayne, Jerry (Laura Tremaine) Schuster of Tucson, Ariz., Terry (Anne Crawford) Schuster of Apopka, Fla., Vickie (Daniel) Palermo of Fort Wayne, Julie (Jon) Stratton of Churubusco, Ind., and Cindy (Tom) Warnecke of LaOtto, Ind.; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, James Lothamer, Carol Ladouceur, and Ernest Lothamer. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Gerald Schuster. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private service will be held. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gerald L.and Gloria R. Financial Aid Fund of St. Jude Catholic School. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com