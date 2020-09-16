1/1
GLORIA ROSE SCHUSTER
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GLORIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLORIA ROSE SCHUSTER, 88, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at The Towne House Health Care, Fort Wayne. Born May 25, 1932, in Besancon, Ind., Gloria was the daughter of the late Ernest and Rose Lothamer. She was a lifelong member of St. Jude Catholic Church and a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She worked as a Radiology Assistant at Parkview Hospital for many years. Gloria is survived by her children, Gregory (Diane) Schuster of Southport N.C., Gary (Lisa) Schuster of Fort Wayne, Jerry (Laura Tremaine) Schuster of Tucson, Ariz., Terry (Anne Crawford) Schuster of Apopka, Fla., Vickie (Daniel) Palermo of Fort Wayne, Julie (Jon) Stratton of Churubusco, Ind., and Cindy (Tom) Warnecke of LaOtto, Ind.; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, James Lothamer, Carol Ladouceur, and Ernest Lothamer. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Gerald Schuster. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private service will be held. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gerald L.and Gloria R. Financial Aid Fund of St. Jude Catholic School. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved