GONZALO "DON" M. HEREDIA, 88, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton, Texas. Born Oct. 28, 1931, in Malakoff, Texas, and raised in the coal mining town, the Heredia family was a part of five hundred families that lived in tents as they worked the coal mines. The family moved to Fort Wayne in the 1940's for better opportunities where Gonzalo worked for General Electric for 40 years until he retired in 1993. He was a member of Saint Peter Catholic Church in Fort Wayne. Gonzalo is survived by his brothers, Abelardo Heredia of Toledo, Ohio, Raymond (Rosalie) Heredia of Prescott, Ariz., Manuel (Susan Rasmussen) Heredia of Houston, Texas, and Arthur (Peggy) Heredia of Fort Wayne; sons, Andrew (Teresa) Heredia of Wapakoneta, Ohio, Benjamin Heredia of Irving, Texas, and Dan (Rosa) Heredia of Argyle, Texas; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia (Alcalan) Heredia; parents Catarino and Santos (Montes) Heredia; and son, Guadalupe (Lupe) Heredia. Funeral memorial mass is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Argyle, Texas. Burial will be in the Malakoff City Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest at his mother's gravesite.



