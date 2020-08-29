1/1
GONZALO M. "DON" HEREDIA
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
GONZALO "DON" M. HEREDIA, 88, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton, Texas. Born Oct. 28, 1931, in Malakoff, Texas, and raised in the coal mining town, the Heredia family was a part of five hundred families that lived in tents as they worked the coal mines. The family moved to Fort Wayne in the 1940's for better opportunities where Gonzalo worked for General Electric for 40 years until he retired in 1993. He was a member of Saint Peter Catholic Church in Fort Wayne. Gonzalo is survived by his brothers, Abelardo Heredia of Toledo, Ohio, Raymond (Rosalie) Heredia of Prescott, Ariz., Manuel (Susan Rasmussen) Heredia of Houston, Texas, and Arthur (Peggy) Heredia of Fort Wayne; sons, Andrew (Teresa) Heredia of Wapakoneta, Ohio, Benjamin Heredia of Irving, Texas, and Dan (Rosa) Heredia of Argyle, Texas; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia (Alcalan) Heredia; parents Catarino and Santos (Montes) Heredia; and son, Guadalupe (Lupe) Heredia. Funeral memorial mass is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Argyle, Texas. Burial will be in the Malakoff City Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest at his mother's gravesite.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

August 26, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
manuel heredia
August 26, 2020
To Andy, Ben, and Dan
Your father "Goose" was a good man and will be missed. Our sympathies to you and your families. Manuel and Susan
manuel heredia
Brother
August 26, 2020
My Dear Uncle, you will be missed by all who loved you! To my Heredia family, my heart is heavy because I cannot be with you at this time of sorrow. Hugs and kisses to you all! Love always, Sandie, Carmen, and Abelardo ❤❤❤
Sandie Heredia-Reyes
Family
August 26, 2020
We miss all the Good Times Uncle Don. You taught us so much. Thanks for taking the time to hangout with "the Freddie's " !
Troy Carpenter
Family
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
