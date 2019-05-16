GORDON ANTHONY EICHMAN (1936 - 2019)
Obituary
GORDON ANTHONY EICHMAN, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born Aug. 9, 1936, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Harold and Virginia (Rochelle) Eichman. Gordon enjoyed meeting people. He loved trains and anything that had to do with trains. Gordon is survived by his sisters, Sister Rose Virginia Eichman PS and Kathleen Niles, both of St. Mary of the Woods, Indiana; and numerous cousins. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 South Clinton St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with a Rosary service at 4:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception or the Sisters of Providence. Condolences may be left online at www.sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 16, 2019
