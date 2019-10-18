Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GORDON CARL "COACH" STAUFFER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GORDON CARL "COACH" STAUFFER, of Melbourne, Fla., died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Viera Hospital. Born May 21, 1930, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Cecelia and Carl Stauffer. He graduated from South Side High School and Michigan State University, playing basketball at both. Gordon was drafted by the Indianapolis Olympians of ABA in 1952. After graduation Gordon served in the U.S. Calvary from 1952 to 1955 in Japan. Gordon began his coaching career at Royerton High School, Muncie, Ind., and was an assistant coach at the University of South Carolina and University of Oklahoma. He was head basketball coach at Washburn University, Topeka, Kan.; Indiana State, Terre Haute, Ind.; IUPUI, Fort Wayne; Geneva College, Beaver Falls, Pa.; and Nicholls State University, Thibodaux, La., retiring and then moving to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., He was the AD and basketball coach at Westminster Academy and taught classes at Lynn & Barry University. Gordon was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2004. Gordon was a member of the FCA, Rotary International and New Life PCA Church. He enjoyed golf at the Suntree Country Club and spreading the word of the Lord. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Norma; daughters, Nita and Cheryl; grandchildren, Erica, Alyssa and Matthew; great-grandchild, Trevor; and other relatives, players and many friends. He was also preceded in death by his son, Terry U.S.A.F.; and brother, Ronald. Burial is noon Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne.

