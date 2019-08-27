GORDON DENTON

GORDON DENTON, 82, of Fort Wayne, died on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. He was the last of seven children and a son of the late Dewel and Sally (McCoin) Denton. Gordon worked as a Mechanical Engineer for Dana Corporation for 42 years and was a lifelong member of SAE and ASME. His memory is continued through the memories and stories of wife, Mary Denton; and son, Andrew (Angela) Denton. Gordon also enjoyed his surviving grandchildren, Lincoln and Stella Denton. A Celebration of Life is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Denton home. www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 27, 2019
