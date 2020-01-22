GORDON L. GILBERT, 88, of Churubusco, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home. Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Eva Gilbert; daughters, Cammie LaRue and Orrisa (Jim) Daily; a brother, Roland (Elaine) Gilbert; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two brothers; two sisters; a grandson; a great-grandson. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial at Eel River Cemetery. Memorials to Churubusco United Methodist Church Food Pantry or the Rescue Mission. Online condolences to sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 22, 2020