GORDON L. GILBERT

Service Information
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN
46723
(260)-693-2907
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
View Map
Obituary
GORDON L. GILBERT, 88, of Churubusco, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home. Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Eva Gilbert; daughters, Cammie LaRue and Orrisa (Jim) Daily; a brother, Roland (Elaine) Gilbert; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two brothers; two sisters; a grandson; a great-grandson. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial at Eel River Cemetery. Memorials to Churubusco United Methodist Church Food Pantry or the Rescue Mission. Online condolences to sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 22, 2020
