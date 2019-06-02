GORDON L. KLOPFENSTEIN, 86, died on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born on Oct. 11, 1932 in Angola, Ind., he was a son of the late Rev. Joseph and Mary Klopfen stein. The majority of his childhood was spent in Michigan. He graduated from Manual High School in Peoria, Ill. in 1950, attained a Bachelor's Degree from the Fort Wayne Bible College in 1954 and a Master's from IU in 1960. He was a teacher, school administrator and lay minister for over 30 years. He was married to the late Ruth Inniger Klopfenstein from 1957-1966, and to Ethel Schlatter Klopfenstein from 1967-present. His many interests included poetry, camping, music, traveling and visiting family. Gordon is survived by his wife, Ethel; children, Joe (Nancy) Klopfenstein pf Corvallis, Ore., Dan (Judy) Klopfenstein of Fort Wayne, Ann (Tina) Klopfenstein of Indianapolis, David (Karol) Klopfenstein of Brooklyn, N.Y., Mike (Heather) Klopfenstein of Indianapolis; seven grandsons; and siblings, Barbara King of Columbus, Ind., and David Klopfenstein of Muskegon, Mich. Gordon was also preceded in death by his first wife Ruth; and sister, Carolyn Johnson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Agape Church of the Brethren, 11610 Lima Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 2, 2019