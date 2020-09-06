GORDON "GORDY" R. ORR, 83, "left us peacefully" Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at home with his loving wife and family by his side. Born April 25, 1937, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Melba and Roy Orr. He graduated from Central High School in 1956 and worked as a Regional Sales Manager at Seyfert's Food for nearly 40 years, most of his working life. He was an active member and Elder of Christ's Hope Ministries and Church. He was passionate about IU basketball, Notre Dame football, and being active outdoors. Gordy is survived by his loving wife, Sharon (Witmer) Orr; daughters, Julie Palermo, Cynthia Wright and Christine Orr; son, Matthew (Heidi) Orr; stepdaughter, Molly (Kevin) Simmons; stepson, Scott Swank; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; as well as his devoted companion and lifelong friend until the end, his dog, Sadie. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Jeffrey Orr, and his parents. A gathering of family and friends is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at D.O. McComb Pine Valley Park Funeral Home. Calling is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the funeral home. His service will also be live-streamed on Facebook. Memorial donations may be given in his memory to Christ's Hope Ministries & Church and Heartland Home Health & Hospice.