Viewing
View Map
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
View Map
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
GRGORY GOCHTOVTT, 51, of Downingtown, Pa., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, from Glio-blastoma Multi-forme at the Power-Back Rehabilitation Center in Exton, Pa. Born in Neuilly-sur Seine, France, he was the son of the late Michel and Christiane Gochtovtt (n‚e ArgeliŠs). Gr‚gory graduated from Indiana University (Bloomington) with a BA in English. He proudly served four tours in the U.S. Army, obtaining the rank of Sergeant for his service in Iraq and Afghanistan. He earned several medals including the Iraq Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, and NATO Medal, among others. Gr‚gory was a multi-talented artist: a prolific writer, poet, and gifted musician. His natural musical talent was evident early on during his violin and piano lessons, which he took as a young boy in France. He went on to learn to play the trumpet, clarinet and guitar in high school, and then taught himself to play the Native American flute, the Zurna and many different styles of drums. He was proficient in Bongo, Conga, Djembe and Doumbek drumming. His musical skills and charming personality made him a delight to have as company around any bonfire. He always had an instrument in tow for entertainment. His heritage, combined with his military travels overseas, instilled in him an unquenchable curiosity and admiration for different cultures and their unique music. In addition to being a friend to many, due to his selfless, gregarious nature, Gr‚gory was also the best, funnest uncle to his nieces and nephew. A kid at heart, he was always willing and eager to join in their games and instigate tomfoolery to make them laugh. He was known to spend his last pennies to give them the perfect gift for Christmas or birthdays. In his own words, he was "just a French guy, trying to make his mark on the world." He succeeded. He worked as an administrative assistant at DaVita, Inc. in Malvern, Pa. He attended St. Elizabeth Church in Chester Springs, Pa., and the Living Faith World Outreach Center in West Chester, Pa. He is survived by his siblings, Alexander Gochtovtt (wife Melissa Delaney and children Sophie, Isabelle and Luc); Annabel Gochtovtt (fianc‚ Stephen Mongelli and children Olivia (Sachi) and Anna); and Tessa Gochtovtt-Stine (wife Laura Gochtovtt-Stine and children Fiona and Cyd). Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Church, 100 St. Elizabeth Drive, Chester Springs, Pa., with viewing and visitation from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. prior. Interment is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, Pa. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be directed, in his memory, to the American Brain Tumor Association. https://www.abta.org/ Arrangements by Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, Pa. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 14, 2019
