GRACE ELLA JENKINS, 85, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Michigan City, Ind., passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born March 30, 1934, in Beatrice, Neb., she was a daughter of the late Lebert L. and Dorothy P. (Clark) Littell. She graduated from Beatrice High School in Nebraska. On March 6, 1954, she married Darrell J. Jenkins in Beatrice, Neb. Grace was a homemaker and loving mother. On July 2, 1961, along with her husband and daughter, she became a child of God through the Holy Waters of Baptism at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Michigan City. She and her husband were members of St. Paul Lutheran Church since 1961. Grace belonged to the Altar Guild and Bible study circle within St. Paul Lutheran Church.For over 10 years, she worked as an activities assistant for Red Oaks Retirement Community. She was a Girl Scout leader, Red Hat Club member, and member of MITS thimble club. Survivors include her spouse, Darrell J. Jenkins of Fort Wayne; daughter, Diane (Walter) Hess of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Grace Huston of Fort Wayne; sister, Joyce Cox of Beatrice, Neb.; brother, Gerald (Shirley) Littell of Columbia, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with calling one hour prior from noon to 1 p.m. Burial will take place at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Michigan City or St. Michael Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit



8325 Covington Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46804

