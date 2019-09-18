GRACE J. FREDERICK, 92, of Yoder, passed Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Born in Liberty Center, she was a daughter to the late William Henry and Nettie Mae Mounsey. Grace was a homemaker and volunteered her time making lap blankets for nursing home residents. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aid. She is survived by children, Janice (Robert) Heniser, Doris (Rev. David) Doroh and James (Amy) Frederick; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death in 1989 by the love of her life and husband of 43 years, Robert J. Frederick; and four older siblings. Funeral Service is 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1126 South Barr Street, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to St. Paul's Lutheran Church-tape and music fund or Visiting Nurse. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 18, 2019