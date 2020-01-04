Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRACE M. (BRASTED) BATHURST. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GRACE M. (BRASTED) BATHURST, 93, died peacefully on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Austin, Texas, after a short illness. Born Jan. 11, 1926, in Buffalo, N.Y., but was raised in Wells ville, N.Y., where she attended the Rochester Business Institute with high honors. She later moved to Olean, N.Y., and worked at Clark Bros. Engineering, where she met her husband, William D. Bathurst. The young couple started their new family in Olean, but later moved to Fort Wayne where William took a sales job with an office supply company. While raising her five children, she also worked as the administrative assistant to the Chief Medical Director for Health at Lincoln National Life. She was a naturally giving person throughout her life, and was an active member of St. John the Baptist parish, Helping Hands, and volunteered at St. Mary's soup kitchen. Her greatest passions were cooking, gardening, and golf, and her superb cooking was legendary to everyone who knew her. Her love of gardening eventually led to her receiving a Master Gardener certificate from Purdue University. She was also an expert at sewing and needlepoint, and made many of her children's clothes as they were growing up. In her later years, as her health declined, Grace decided to move to Austin, Texas, where three of her four daughters lived, and where she remained with their loving support. Grace is survived by her daughters, Mary Kay (Giles), Anne Therese (Click), Barbara, and Susan (Price); eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; and her son, Stephen.

