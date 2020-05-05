GRACE ROSE GARDT, 85, of Leo, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born on April 6, 1935 in Rutilano, Italy, Grace was a daughter of the late Dominico and Graciela (Insalata) Palumbo. She immigrated in 1938 to Auburn where she grew up. She married Jack E. Gardt on Oct. 6, 1963. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, and retired in 1999 from Lincoln Life Insurance Company. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Gardt of Leo; son, Brian (Leigh Ann) Gardt of Fort Wayne; sister, Rose McKimson of Troy, Mich.; and grandchildren, Annabella "Annie", and Dominick Gardt, both of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack E Gardt; infant son, Kevin Gardt; and brothers, Louie, Oronzo, and Vito Palumbo. Private family Catholic Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2020.