GRAHAM A. SELLERS, 84, of Kinderhook Township, Coldwater, Mich., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at his home. Graham was born on June 28, 1935 in Angola, Ind. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Ind. Calling hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial at Mundy Cemetery, Kinderhook Township, Mich. Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the Fremont United Methodist Church or to Steuben County Cancer Association. Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 7, 2020