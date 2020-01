GREGORY A. HASTREITER, 67, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his home. Born Jan. 25, 1953, in Celina, Ohio. He was a member of Cathedral of Immaculate Conception. He was a reserve officer for 28 years with the Fort Wayne Police Department. He also worked at Allen County Superior Court. Greg is survived by his wife of 22 years, Marlene; son, Ben (Maria); daughters, Kim, Lindy, Angela (Matt), Dawn, and Dena (Scott); sisters, Lisa (Scott) and Jean (Dave); brothers, Tim and Steve; 10 grandchildren, and two great- grandchildren. Greg was preceded in death by his first wife, Chris; and sister, Sandee. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior and a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cathedral Preservation Fund or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com