GREGORY A. HASTREITER, 67, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his home. Born Jan. 25, 1953, in Celina, Ohio. He was a member of Cathedral of Immaculate Conception. He was a reserve officer for 28 years with the Fort Wayne Police Department. He also worked at Allen County Superior Court. Greg is survived by his wife of 22 years, Marlene; son, Ben (Maria); daughters, Kim, Lindy, Angela (Matt), Dawn, and Dena (Scott); sisters, Lisa (Scott) and Jean (Dave); brothers, Tim and Steve; 10 grandchildren, and two great- grandchildren. Greg was preceded in death by his first wife, Chris; and sister, Sandee. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior and a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cathedral Preservation Fund or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 28, 2020