GREGORY ALLEN BELL, 68, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, after battling a heart condition for the past 18 years. Born in Kansas City, Mo., on July 9, 1952, he was the son of the late Norman and Barbara Bell. He was a 1971 graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School and attended Vincennes for one year prior to being drafted into the Army. Gregory was a proud U.S. Army veteran having served from 1972 to 1974 and was stationed in Mannheim, Germany. In his spare time he was an active volunteer in the American Legion for 24 years and the 40 and 8 for 23 years. Gregory worked in transportation for 25 years. He enjoyed foosball, football, golf and spending time in the summer at Lake George. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Catherine Bell; sister, Kathleen Skinner; and many nieces nephews and other family to cherish his memory. Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. A graveside service will immediately follow at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkview Foundation, Ascension St. Vincent Foundation or Voiture 217 for Nurses Training. To leave online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com