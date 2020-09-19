1/1
GREGORY ALLEN BELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GREGORY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREGORY ALLEN BELL, 68, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, after battling a heart condition for the past 18 years. Born in Kansas City, Mo., on July 9, 1952, he was the son of the late Norman and Barbara Bell. He was a 1971 graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School and attended Vincennes for one year prior to being drafted into the Army. Gregory was a proud U.S. Army veteran having served from 1972 to 1974 and was stationed in Mannheim, Germany. In his spare time he was an active volunteer in the American Legion for 24 years and the 40 and 8 for 23 years. Gregory worked in transportation for 25 years. He enjoyed foosball, football, golf and spending time in the summer at Lake George. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Catherine Bell; sister, Kathleen Skinner; and many nieces nephews and other family to cherish his memory. Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. A graveside service will immediately follow at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkview Foundation, Ascension St. Vincent Foundation or Voiture 217 for Nurses Training. To leave online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved