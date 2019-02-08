GREGORY "GREG" BODEKER, 57, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Greg graduated from North Side High School and was a skilled craftsman and Journeyman Electrician. He was known for his kindness and huge heart. Greg is survived by his daughter, Niki (Greg) Grim; son, Brandon; siblings, Rick (Nancy), Linda (Les) Buttles, Terri (Eddie) Newhard, and Todd (Natalie); and grandchildren, Gabrielle, Mariah, and Keegan. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Donald E. and Mary Lou Bodeker. Service is 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 1 to 4 p.m. Preferred memorials may be made to the Allen County Humane Shelter or the .
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 8, 2019